Obama Seeks Iran Sanctions Pause

Striking while the iron is hot is not in President Obama’s playbook for Iran. The administration has asked Congress to wait on enacting sanctions against Iran to give current negotiations more time to “gain traction.” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the administration’s national security teams believe that a pause “would be helpful in terms of providing some flexibility while we see if these negotiations will move forward.” Some politicians have argued, however, that without tough sanctions, Iran wouldn’t be negotiating at all.