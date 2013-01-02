Obama Set to Tackle Immigration

CHEAT SHEET
Get ready for the next big fight. President Obama is planning to tackle immigration reform this January, an anonymous official told the Huffington Post Wednesday. The source claims the White House will also be pushing for new gun-control laws in the coming months, despite upcoming deficit talks. “The negative effect of this fiscal-cliff fiasco is that every time we become engaged in one of these fights, there’s no oxygen for anything else," the official said. The process for immigration reform certainly won’t be quick and painless: it’s expected that a bipartisan bill will be drafted in the next two months, and won’t be voted on until a few months later.