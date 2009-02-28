Obama Sits Courtside

CHEAT SHEET
At last night's NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards, all eyes weren't on the ball. There was a courtside distraction of presidential proportions. President Obama, casually dressed and interacting with fans, sat courtside at D.C.'s Verizon Center to cheer on his hometown team. "I think it's terrific for the NBA," Wizards interim coach Ed Tapscott said. "He's a big fan obviously. He's the first fan of the NBA... I doubt that this will be the last time he comes to a game." Obama was welcomed with a standing ovation from the crowd. The Wizards won 113-90.