Obama: Sorry I Mocked Art History

Liberal-arts students, rejoice. President Obama hasn’t totally discounted your academic choices. After making “off-the-cuff” remarks about art-history studies, Obama sent a letter of apology to University of Texas at Austin Prof. Anne Collins Johns. At a speech last month at a General Electric plant in Milwaukee, he said, “folks can make a lot more potentially with skilled manufacturing or the trades than they might with an art-history degree.” Offended, Collins sent a message via the White House website. Obama responded with a hand-written note, saying “Let me apologize. I was making a point about the jobs market, not the value of art history.” For the record, he thinks there is “nothing wrong with an art-history degree,” so please don’t send “a bunch of emails.
