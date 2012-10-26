Obama: Stay Out of Women’s Health

CHEAT SHEET
Count the president among those who have just about enough of the controversies surrounding Republicans’ comments about rape. President Obama urged politicians to stay out of women’s health issues during an interview Thursday night that aired on NBC’s Rock Center with Brian Williams. “These attempts to redefine rape in some way make no sense to me, and I don’t think they make sense to the majority of women across the country,” he said, directly referring to Richard Mourdock’s recent comments about rape. Voters, he said, don’t want “politicians, the majority of them male, making a series of decisions about women’s-health-care issues.”