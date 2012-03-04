Obama: Stop Iran War Talk

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama cautioned against “too much loose talk of war” when it came to Iran in a speech Sunday addressing the powerful pro-Israel lobby American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The president appealed to Israel for more time to let diplomacy work out a solution before considering a strike against Iran’s nuclear program, saying “now is not the time for bluster.” But he said he will not hesitate to use military force to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. Obama is expected to meet Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who’s scheduled to address AIPAC the same day.