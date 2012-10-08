Obama Stumps in Los Angeles

CHEAT SHEET
The denizens of Tinseltown know this: one bad performance can end a career. As the Obama campaign races to retool after the president’s bland debate showing last week, the candidate visited Los Angeles on Sunday to rally entertainment-industry donors. Obama held a two-hour closed-door meet-and-greet at DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg’s home, then spoke to 6,000 supporters at Los Angeles’s Nokia Theatre. “Everything we fought so hard for in 2008 is on the line in 2012,” Obama told attendees at the event, which also featured Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Hudson. “And I need your help to finish what we started.”