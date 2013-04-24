Obama Threatens To Get Any Tattoo Daughters Get

CHEAT SHEET
Sasha and Malia better think carefully about getting a tattoo. President Obama told the Today show that he and Michelle have told their daughters, “If you guys ever decided you’re going to get a tattoo, then Mommy and me will get the exact same tattoo in the same place. And we’ll go on YouTube and show it off as a family tattoo.” Obama also addressed an interview in which Michelle called herself a “busy single mother” before correcting herself. Obama said he cuts anybody slack when it comes to slips of the tongue, but “there’s no doubt that there’ve been times where Michelle probably felt like a single mom.”