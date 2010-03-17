Obama to Delay Asia Trip Again?

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama may have to put his trip to Indonesia, Guam, and Australia on hold again: Several lawmakers tell Politico that Obama’s trip, which he already delayed from Friday to Monday so he could continue to fight for health-care reform, is interfering with their plans again, especially after the Democratic House Whip James Clyburn said the vote might not place until Easter or after. “This trip is really getting in the way of things,” says one anonymous congressman. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, however, disputed Clyburn’s timeline, saying his “expectation is that we will do healthcare reform later in the week.”