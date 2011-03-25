Obama to Give Libya Speech Monday

CHEAT SHEET
After much confusion about America’s involvement in Libya, President Obama is finally ready for primetime. Obama will address the nation Monday night at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the Libyan military operations, the White House announced Friday. The speech, at the National Defense University in Washington, will not only “update” Americans about what is going on in Libya, but the president will also discuss the “actions we've taken with allies and partners to protect the Libyan people from the brutality of Muammar Gaddafi, the transition to NATO command and control, and our policy going forward,” the White House said. Obama has been attacked by critics on the right and left for not having more dialogue about the situation before the airstrikes began.