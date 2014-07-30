CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Obama to GOP: Stop ‘Hating All the Time’

    BRUSH ’EM OFF

    Joshua Roberts/REUTERS

    President Obama told Republicans to “stop just hating all the time” in reponse to the House GOP’s move Wednesday to file a lawsuit against him. Calling the lawsuit alleging he exceeded his powers in executing the Affordable Care Act a “political stunt,” Obama said Republicans only have a few years left until they “can be mad at the next president.” Democrats have tried to link the lawsuit to talk of impeaching the president, even though House Speaker John Boehner says he has no plans to pursue the impeachment of Obama.

    Read it at Politico