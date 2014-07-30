Obama to GOP: Stop ‘Hating All the Time’

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama told Republicans to “stop just hating all the time” in reponse to the House GOP’s move Wednesday to file a lawsuit against him. Calling the lawsuit alleging he exceeded his powers in executing the Affordable Care Act a “political stunt,” Obama said Republicans only have a few years left until they “can be mad at the next president.” Democrats have tried to link the lawsuit to talk of impeaching the president, even though House Speaker John Boehner says he has no plans to pursue the impeachment of Obama.