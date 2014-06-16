Obama to Issue LGBT Executive Order

The White House is set to issue an executive order Monday that will make it illegal for federal contractors to discriminate against workers based on sexual orientation or gender identity. This comes two years after the Obama administration declined to take action to ensure LGBT workers’ protections. The new rule indicates that the White House does not think the Employee Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA), which is legislation for LGBT workers’ protection, will make it through the House this session. It's still legal in 29 states to be fired for being gay.