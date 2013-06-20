Obama to Limit Power Plants

CHEAT SHEET
With the hope of passing climate change legislation dim, the Obama administration is preparing new emissions limits to existing electric power plants, his boldest action yet against carbon emissions. Obama has already introduced stricter rules for new power plants, but the regulations in the works would apply to existing ones, a more contentious plan that is likely to draw heavy Republican opposition and legal challenges from industry. Electric power plants account for the largest share of carbon emissions (40 percent) contributing to the rapid warming of the planet. The administration plans to move by the end of the year in order to have the rules in place before Obama leaves office.