Obama to Propose Budget Cuts

Get ready for the week ahead: Obama will propose some considerable budget cuts tomorrow. They’ll be less than the likely Republican proposals, but will still promise a sizeable $1.1 trillion in deficit reductions over the next decade, says a senior administration official. Many domestic programs the president supports are on the chopping block: Forestry and public-health programs, as well as home energy assistance to low-income families. By 2015, the country would be running a deficit of 3 percent of GDP, down from three times that level now. Unlike Republicans, Obama plans to reduce military spending. “We’re going from an environment where, if something was for defense, it was outside of normal budgetary discipline,” says a White House official. Like the Republicans, though, the president isn’t tackling long-term budget-busting entitlement programs like Medicare.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
- 1
TIME TO ACT
UN Report: Deeper Emissions Cuts Needed After Years Wasted
The annual report’s “bleak findings”: Even “deeper and faster” emission cuts are going to be necessary because countries haven’t been taking warnings seriously.26 mins ago
- 2
MY BAD
GOP Sen. Kennedy: ‘I Was Wrong’ on Ukraine and DNC Server
“The only evidence I have, and I think it’s overwhelming, is that it was Russia who tried to hack the DNC computer... I’ve seen no indication that Ukraine tried to do it.”9 hrs ago
- 3
Practical Luxury
Take Advantage of Senreve’s Incredible Black Friday Deal
If you are looking for luxury bag deals this weekend, look no further than SenreveAd by Senreve
- 4
FREE TO GO
Three Men Cleared in Baltimore Teen’s Death After 36 Years
A judge apologized to the trio, but conceded “I’m sure this means very little to you gentlemen.”1 hr ago
- 5
SWINGING AROUND
Allbirds Tree Skippers: My New Favorite Sneakers
Lightweight. Eco-friendly. Comfortable. Stylish. Versatile. They really hit all the marks.120 days ago
- 6
PASSING THE BUCK
China Blames U.S. for Hong Kong Election Rout
Beijing is pointing the finger at Washington after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide last weekend.2 hrs ago
- 7
BLACK FRIDAY 2019
Yummie’s Uber-Comfortable Shapewear Is 30% Off
Yummie proves that shapewear can be enjoyable. Grab some for yourself while it’s 30% off for Black Friday.2 hrs ago
- 8
TO-DO LIST
Jared Kushner Overseeing Construction of Border Wall: Report
Trump’s son-in-law is reportedly holding biweekly meetings in the West Wing about the progress of the wall.5 hrs ago
- 9
IMMA HEAD OUT
Loyal White House Chief of Operations Announces Exit
Daniel Walsh is one of a handful of top officials who have managed to stay since Trump’s inauguration.2 hrs ago
- 10
AWFUL
Feral Hogs Kill Woman in ‘Rare’ Rural Texas Attack
“In my 35 years, I will tell you it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” the sheriff said.6 hrs ago