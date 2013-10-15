Obama to Pursue Immigration Reform

CHEAT SHEET
Don't think that debt ceilings and shutdowns have distracted President Obama from immigration reform. While speaking with Univision's Los Angeles affiliate on Tuesday, the president vowed to pursue a House vote on the matter the "day after" Congress finally reaches a deal to reopen the government and raise the debt ceiling. "Once that’s done, you know, the day after—I’m going to be pushing to say, call a vote on immigration reform," he said. "And if I have to join with other advocates and continue to speak out on that, and keep pushing, I’m going to do so because I think it’s really important for the country. And now is the time to do it." The president also reasserted that the only reason the Senate's immigration bill hasn't passed yet is because "Speaker Boehner not willing to call the bill on the floor of the House of Representatives."