Obama to Repatriate Two Gitmo Inmates

Is this the beginning of the end for the controversy-ridden Guantánamo Bay? On Friday, the White House announced plans to repatriate two detainees of the detention facility to Algeria. “As the president has said, the United States remains determined to close the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay,” said Press Secretary Jay Carney, adding, “We are taking this step in consultation with the Congress, and in a responsible manner that protects our national security.” Carney also asked Congress to cooperate with efforts to close the prison. The long-held prisoners have recently been in the midst of a hunger strike in an attempt to bring attention to their plight.