Obama to Slash Third of Power Plant CO2

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Mother Jones
President Obama unveiled new regulations Monday aimed at cutting down on carbon emissions and curbing greenhouse gases. The Environmental Protection Agency’s plan aims to reduce carbon emissions from power plants by 32 percent by 2030. As an incentive for states, the EPA will give them credit for solar or wind projects that break new ground before 2022. "Humans are changing the planet in dangerous ways. Levels of Carbon Dioxide, which heats up our atmosphere, are higher than they have been in 800,000 years," Obama said at a press conference.