Obama to Tweak Immigration Laws

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NPR
The Obama administration proposed on Friday a plan to slightly change the immigration laws, which would allow illegal family members of American citizens to remain in the U.S. while their applications for the citizenship are processed. Under the current rule people applying for legal status must return to their home country and wait while their applications are processed. President Obama will change the rule using his executive powers, and will not require congressional approval.