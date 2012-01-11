Obama to Unveil New Tax Proposals

On Wednesday, President Obama gave a timely rebuttal to Mitt Romney's remark during his victory speech after the New Hampshire primary that "the president has run out of ideas." Facing pressure to reduce high unemployment rates in the U.S. as election year approaches, Obama announced plans to unveil new tax proposals that will reward U.S. companies that keep jobs at home instead of outsourcing them overseas. The White House did not go into specifics about the proposals but said they will be officially unveiled in the next few weeks. "I'm calling on those businesses that haven't brought jobs back to take this opportunity to get the American people back to work," Obama said. "That's how we'll rebuild an economy where hard work pays off and responsibility is rewarded—and a nation where those values live on."
