Obama to Veto Bill Allowing 9/11 Families to Sue Saudi Arabia

President Obama will veto the bill that would allow 9/11 victims and their families to sue countries like Saudi Arabia for any role they may have played in the deadly terror attacks. The president has previously expressed skepticism about the legislation, saying it would unnecessarily harm relations with the Saudis, but the bill passed both the Senate (in May) and the House on Friday, two days before the 15th anniversary of the terror attacks on U.S. soil. White House press secretary Josh Earnest confirmed that the president will veto the legislation.