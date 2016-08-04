Obama Trolls Trump on ‘Rigged’ Election: ‘What Does That Mean?’

CHEAT SHEET
During a Thursday afternoon news conference at the Pentagon, President Obama seemed dumbfounded at Donald Trump’s suggestion that the general election could be “rigged,” calling the mere suggestion “ridiculous.” After giving an update on the fight against ISIS, Obama took questions from reporters, many of whom asked about Trump and his recent controversial statements. “I don’t even really know where to start on answering this question,” Obama said. “Of course the elections will not be rigged. What does that mean? The federal government doesn’t run the election process.” The president added that the feds will do everything possible to maintain the integrity of the election. He went on to say that if Trump is ahead in the polls by 10 or 15 points by the time Election Day rolls around and ends up losing, “maybe he can raise some questions.”