Obama Unaware of NSA Programs

President Obama did not know that a National Security Agency program was spying on 35 world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, unnamed U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday. The White House reportedly halted her phone tap and some other monitoring programs after learning of them this year. Apparently, there are so many eavesdropping operations it was considered impractical for the NSA brief the president on all of them. “These decisions are made at NSA,” one official said. “The president doesn’t sign off on this stuff.”