Obama: Uncensored Internet Is Good

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Has President Obama set China on the path toward LOL cats, pornography, and, well, Obama? The American president endorsed an uncensored Internet in a meeting with Chinese students in Shanghai on Monday, lauding the tool that helped launch him to the White House. "I think that the more freely information flows, the stronger the society becomes, because then citizens of countries around the world can hold their own governments accountable," Obama said. "They can begin to think for themselves." Not surprisingly, Obama’s words were broadcast within China only on local Shanghai TV and two Internet broadcasts that the Associated Press says were “choppy and hard to hear.”