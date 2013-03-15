Obama Unveils New Energy Blueprint

CHEAT SHEET
POTUS plans to unveil a “blueprint for a clean and secure energy future” for the U.S. on Friday that seeks $2 billion in revenue from federal oil and gas leases over the next 10 years to pay for research on clean-energy vehicles. White House officials say President Obama will announce the new plan as part of his “all-of-the-above energy strategy,” which includes an increase in oil and gas development, funding for clean-energy sources, loan guarantees for new nuclear plants, and research into long-term alternatives to fossil fuels. The president has thrown the towel in on pushing comprehensive climate-change legislation through Congress, focusing instead on smaller-scale solutions that don’t require new revenue sources.