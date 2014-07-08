Obama Wants $3.7B for Immigration Crisis

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama asked Congress on Tuesday for $3.7 billion in emergency funds to deal with the immigration crisis caused by tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors crossing the border from Mexico. The amount was almost twice as much as predicted. The White House says it wants to boost funding for immigration judges, aerial surveillance, border-patrol agents, and new detention facilities. Half of the money requested would be used to improve the care of children as they go through the deportation process. “We are taking steps to protect due process but also to remove these migrants more efficiently," a White House official said.