Obama Warns Against Divisive Social-Media Usage

Former President Obama, in a much-anticipated BBC interview with the newly engaged Prince Harry, warned about the harmful uses of social media for leaders, in an apparent dig at a certain prolific tweeter in the West Wing. Technology, he said, should be used “in a way that allows a multiplicity of voices, allows a diversity of views, but doesn’t lead to a Balkanization of society and allows ways of finding common ground.” He added, “One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities,” describing how some people end up only reading media that “reinforces their current biases.” On the internet, “everything is simple,” Obama continued. “When you meet face to face, it turns out it is complicated.” Obama did not mention President Trump by name.
