Obama: We May Have More Ebola Cases

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
President Obama said on Wednesday that the U.S. may face more Ebola cases. “We may still continue to see individual cases in America in the weeks and months ahead,” he said, noting the country was at risk until the epidemic in West Africa is under control. At the same time, Obama denounced closing U.S. borders out of health fears. “We can't hermetically seal ourselves off," he said. Individual states have been grappling with quarantines for people who have visited West Africa or worked with Ebola patients. California became the latest state to issue Ebola protocols, mandating that any individual who had personal contact with someone with the virus be quarantined for 21 days