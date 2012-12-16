Obama: ‘We Will Have to Change’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
After a series of prayers from leaders of multiple faith traditions, President Obama addressed the families of the 26 victims who were killed in the elementary school massacre in Newtown, Conn., on Friday. “Newtown is not alone,” Obama said. “I come to offer you the love and prayers of the nation.” The president said the nation had been “inspired” by stories of strength and resolve during the horror. “They lost their lives at a school that could have been any school, in any town in America.” Taking a political turn, Obama said he had been reflecting on whether the country is doing enough to keep its citizens safe. “The answer is no,” he concluded, “We’re not doing enough, and we will have to change.”