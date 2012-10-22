Obama: You’re Stuck in the 1980s

CHEAT SHEET
The third presidential debate between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney began with a feisty spat over strategy in the Middle East. Romney accused Obama of making no progress in the area, saying, “We can’t kill our way out of this mess.” In response, Obama called out his record knocking down “those who actually killed us on 9/11” and called Romney’s strategy in the area “all over the map.” When Romney said his strategy was straightforward—“Go after the bad guys”—Obama said he’s confused over who the bad guys are. They aren’t in Russia, where Obama said Romney thinks the greatest threat to America is. Then came Obama’s zinger: “The 1980s called, they want their foreign policy back.”