Obamacare Abortion Rule Isn’t Followed

The vast majority of insurers reviewed by the Government Accountability Office don’t follow a significant abortion provision in the new federal health-care law. Anti-abortion supporters of the Affordable Care Act pushed for a regulation that makes insurers separately itemize elective abortions, but the GAO found that only one of 18 companies is doing so. The provision was meant to be a safeguard against federal subsidies being used to pay for elective abortions. The GAO did not determine whether the fact that these insurers did not follow the abortion-itemization stipulation meant federal funds were going to abortions.