Obamacare Costs to Drop 20%

The cost of the Affordable Care Act will fall 20 percent over the next decade, according to a new report by the Congressional Budget Office. Through 2019, Obamacare’s insurance provisions will cost around $571 billion—that’s $139 billion less than original estimates—thanks to dropping health-care inflation. Still, the CBO also estimates that 31 million people will not have health insurance by 2025. The Supreme Court is taking up a case that may strike down federal subsidies in the act.