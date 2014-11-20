Obamacare Data Padded With Dental Plans

CHEAT SHEET
According to investigators with the House Oversight and Government Reform committee, the federal government had 6.97 million people signed up for insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act in September—not the 7.3 million it claimed. According to the investigators, the administration added as many as 400,000 dental plans to the number, bumping it over the 7 million mark. This was a change from previous practices of counting the number of people signing up on exchanges.