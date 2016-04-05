Obamacare Didn’t Gut Employer Coverage

Despite predictions that the Affordable Care Act would cause employers to drop employee coverage and force their workers to acquire it independently, The New York Times reports that most companies continue to provide health insurance. According to an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office, around 155 million Americans had employer-based coverage in 2016. The Kaiser Family Foundation also released data last month that is said to show the percentage of adults under 65 with employer-based insurance has remained steady for the last five years after steadily declining since 1999. Even while Obamacare has succeeded in insuring millions of low-income Americans, companies have apparently kept offering coverage because they get sizable federal tax breaks for doing so and because desirable candidates and employees continue to expect it.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10