CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Obamacare Repeal One Step Closer

    ON THE BRINK

    © Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

    Congressional Republicans are one step closer to repealing major sections of the Affordable Care Act, after the Senate voted early Thursday morning to approve a budget resolution. The House will likely take up the measure Friday. The Senate voted 51 to 48 on the legislation, despite an hours-long show of resistance from Senate Democrats. In the end, it passed without the support of a single Democrat. Notably, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voted against the measure because he does not believe fellow Republicans have a sensible plan to replace the ACA after it is gutted.

    Read it at The Washington Post