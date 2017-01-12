Obamacare Repeal One Step Closer

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
Congressional Republicans are one step closer to repealing major sections of the Affordable Care Act, after the Senate voted early Thursday morning to approve a budget resolution. The House will likely take up the measure Friday. The Senate voted 51 to 48 on the legislation, despite an hours-long show of resistance from Senate Democrats. In the end, it passed without the support of a single Democrat. Notably, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voted against the measure because he does not believe fellow Republicans have a sensible plan to replace the ACA after it is gutted.