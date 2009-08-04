Obama's Birthday Twin

CHEAT SHEET
How's this for White House-media cooperation? President Obama led the press corps in singing "Happy Birthday" to veteran reporter Helen Thomas before press secretary Robert Gibbs' daily briefing Tuesday. The columnist turned 89 the same day as Obama turned 48. Obama carried a box of cupcakes to Thomas and sat next to her as she blew out a candle. Thomas' birthday wish? "World peace and a real health-care reform bill," she said. Thomas, sometimes called the "first lady of the American press" is known for asking tough questions—like when she visibly upset President Bush by asking him in 2006 why he wanted to go to war.