    Obamas Buy $8.1 Million Home Just Miles From White House

    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

    Barack and Michelle Obama have opted to buy the $8.1 million home they’ve been renting in Washington, D.C., just a few miles from the White House. They purchased the 8,200-square-foot Tudor-style mansion in Kalorama, a wealthy enclave also home to Ivanka Trump and Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson. Kevin Lewis, the former president’s spokesman, said, “Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property.” Sasha Obama, their youngest daughter, is still in high school.

