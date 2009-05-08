Obama's Cuts Face Resistance

CHEAT SHEET
The $17 billion in program cuts that President Obama recommended in his federal budget is, in the grand scheme of things, pretty small, but some Democrats are raising hell about it anyway, as congressmen scramble to protect their favorite government program. Rep. Mike Ross (D-Ark.) refused to let any agricultural cuts pass, and Rep. Maurice Hinchy (D-NY) is forcing Obama to accept a helicopter the president doesn’t want because it supports 800 jobs in his district. The cuts would affect only one-half of one percent of next year’s budget.