Obama’s Grandmother Dies

Days after Obama took time off the campaign trail to visit his grandmother, Madelyn Dunham has died. Dunham, 86, had been suffering from cancer and had recently broken her hip, and Obama said he wanted to make sure he saw her one last time before she died, after missing the last few days of his mother’s life and not being able to say goodbye. Now, less than 24 hours before Election Day, Obama’s sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, has released a statement announcing Dunham’s death: “It is with great sadness that we announce that our grandmother, Madelyn Dunham, has died peacefully after a battle with cancer. She was the cornerstone of our family, and a woman of extraordinary accomplishment, strength, and humility.”