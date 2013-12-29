Obama's Mind on TV Dramas, Kids

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
As President Obama's fifth year in office comes to a close, his personal life is getting a closer look. It doesn't surprise us to learn that Obama—who professed his favorite character was The Wire's Omar Little—is a devotee of such serious dramas as Breaking Bad, House of Cards, and Homeland when he's off the clock. But Obama's eyes have been trained more closely on his daughters, now 15 and 12, as they age during his presidency. “Those of us who have kids know how fast it goes," he said in November, and more said he gets "teary" thinking how fast they've grown.