Obama’s Speech to Be Moved Inside

Better safe than sorry. President Obama’s convention speech on Thursday night will be moved indoors due to the possibility of severe weather. Obama was originally scheduled to accept the nomination at the open-air Bank of America Stadium, and it was reported that he would speak there rain or shine, as long as there was no risk of lightening or tornadoes. The entire program for the evening, including Joe Biden’s speech, will now take place indoors.