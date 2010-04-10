Obama's Tax Cuts

As Americans reach the deadline to file their taxes, President Obama is looking to remind them of tax cuts that have been enacted under his watch. "I kept a promise I made when I campaigned for this office and cut taxes for 95 percent of working Americans," he said in his weekly radio address Saturday. "One thing we have not done is raise income taxes on families making less than $250,000. That's another promise we've kept." The president noted that the stimulus bill passed last year has already delivered $160 billion in tax credits to Americans. Republican Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ) delivered his party's response and went after Obama on jobs. "The American people have been telling Washington that promoting job growth must be the first priority," he said. "But, for more than a year, Congress and the president have focused instead on a controversial health-spending bill which a majority of Americans said they didn't want.”
