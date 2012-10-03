Obamas Tweet for Anniversary

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
It’s not exactly every woman’s dream for her husband to spend their 20th anniversary with another man, but Michelle Obama is used to being a good sport at this point. Oct. 3 doesn’t just mark the day of the first presidential debate between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, it’s also the Obamas’ 20th wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated by eliciting a pair of awws—in 140 characters or less. “Twenty years ago today, I married the love of my life and my best friend. Happy anniversary, Michelle,” Barack tweeted. “Happy 20th anniversary, Barack. Thank you for being an incredible partner, friend, and father every day. I love you!” Michelle replied. Now the big question for tonight’s debates: will Mobama get a shout out? We hope it’s in song.