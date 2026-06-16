A-Lister Drops Bombshell Revelation About Secret Wedding With ‘Euphoria’ Star

Actor Tom Holland appeared to confirm in an Esquire interview that he had secretly married Zendaya.

Rumors of a secret wedding between the pair have been mounting since AI-generated wedding photos of the Spider-Man co-stars began appearing online.

Zendaya’s long-time stylist, Law Roach, set more rumors in motion in March when he told the press that the wedding had already taken place. “The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Law Roach told Access Hollywood.

The couple refused to confirm whether they had wed, avoiding questions about their potential marriage.

But in an Esquire interview, Holland came closer than ever to confirming long-circulating wedding speculation when asked about viral AI-generated images suggesting the couple had secretly married.

Tom Holland and Zendaya will star again together in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in July 2026. YouTube/Sony

Questioned about whether he had to clarify the images for family members who might have believed they had missed the real ceremony, Holland replied, “No, because they were all there... That’s all you’ll get on that.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been linked romantically since 2016, when they first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, the movie that introduced their on-screen partnership and later sparked a long-running real-life relationship.

The couple has reportedly been engaged since December 2024.

Speaking about their relationship, Holland told Esquire: “Our business can present very stressful situations, and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time.”

“We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life,” he added, “and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly been engaged since December 2024. James Devaney/GC Images

“So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period,” Holland concluded.

The actor also reflected on his first impression of the Euphoria star, recalling her audition for the role of Michelle “MJ” Jones, Peter Parker’s classmate.

“Obviously, I was super excited at the prospect of working with her and getting to know her,” he said. “She smashed her audition out the park and got the part before she’d even left the room. I remember when she closed the door to leave, [producer] Amy Pascal was immediately like, ‘Well, she’s getting the job.’”