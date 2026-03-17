Jimmy Kimmel Corners Zendaya About Secret Wedding Rumors

Zendaya has finally addressed the widespread claim that she is already married, thanks to some gentle nudging from Jimmy Kimmel.

The late-night host asked Zendaya whether she knew that “the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom,” referring to viral, AI-generated wedding photos of her and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, among other curious clues.

For weeks now, the internet has obsessed over Tom Holland and Zendaya's "secret wedding." XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The Emmy-winning actress, 29, revealed that “many people have been fooled by them.”

“I’m just out and about in real life, and people were like, ‘Oh my god, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’” the Euphoria star told Kimmel. “And I’m like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real!’”

She confessed that people in her own life who have been “fooled” by the pictures were mad that they didn’t make it to the wedding.

Zendaya and Tom Holland met on the set of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Zendaya appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting her upcoming A24 film, The Drama, in which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson. The dark comedy-drama is appropriately wedding-centric, featuring a couple grappling with some truths just days before their wedding.

The film’s promotions have strictly followed a nuptial theme, from Zendaya surprising newlywed couples in a Las Vegas chapel to the movie posters resembling “Save the Date” invitations.

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson speak onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The actress continued the promotions with Kimmel, showing the audience a clip from the film with Holland’s fake juxtaposed over Pattinson’s.

Unlike her character in The Drama, a wedding date for the star and her fiancé isn’t public just yet. Zendaya’s long-time stylist, Law Roach, set more rumors in motion earlier this month when he told the press that the wedding had already taken place.

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in "The Drama." A24

While she hasn’t confirmed the allegations, fans spotted the actress donning her engagement ring and a gold wedding band at the Oscars on Sunday. She was also seen wearing the band during Paris Fashion Week in early March.

Roach doubled down on his claims that the couple tied the knot while speaking to the press at the Academy Awards. The stylist told Extra, “I said what I said!”

Zendaya and her Spider-Man co-star, 29, met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and publicly acknowledged their romantic relationship for the first time in 2021. The couple has reportedly been engaged since December 2024.

They will next be seen together on screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled for release in the U.S. on July 31, 2026. That same month, Zendaya and Holland are also starring together in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which includes a starry cast led by Matt Damon and featuring Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron.