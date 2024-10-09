The New ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season Might Be the Best Yet

Abbott Elementary's third season (shortened due to last year's WGA strike) ended on a cliffhanger as teachers Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) finally kissed after her end-of-school party. It was thrilling news for fans of the show—like myself—who had been waiting oh-so-patiently for the pair to finally connect. That’s part of the joy (and frustration) of watching a sitcom, as the will-they-or-won’t-they of a seemingly perfect couple develops over multiple seasons. While it seems we’ve finally reached the beginning of Janine and Gregory’s relationship, there was no guarantee they’ll be together by the time Season 4 starts.

After all, another famous sitcom—The Office, a key influence for Abbott Elementary—had fan favorites Jim and Pam finally kiss in the Season 2 finale, “Casino Night,” before ultimately moving their relationship backwards for an entire season. That episode was shot by Randall Einhorn, who directed Abbott Elementary's Season 3 finale, “Party.” So there are plenty of reasons to be worried.

While I won’t spoil it here, the first episode of Season 4, "Back to School," which premieres Oct. 9, delivers a definitive answer on Gregory and Janine’s romance. You can be sure that whether or not they’re together, the Janine-and-Gregory dynamic will continue to be a key part of the show's newest season. Abbott faces plenty of other issues in the premiere, though, particularly the development of a new golf course in West Philadelphia that brings a white family to the school and could have significant implications for the student body's demographics. It’s also causing plenty of trouble with the campus's infrastructure, including water and electricity, leading to plenty of enjoyable antics, including some seriously undercooked chicken nuggets.

Speaking of enjoyable, Abbott Elementary was so consistently great for the first two seasons that the third-season slump felt inevitable. It was still fun, but it felt all over the place, trying to tackle too many loose threads and losing some of the luster of the workplace itself, which provided its finest comedy.

But if the first two episodes of Season 4 are any indication, we’re primed for a big rebound. In fact, we may be looking at the most entertaining go-round yet. The focus is entirely within Abbott, allowing the cast's chemistry to shine. Episode 2, about a potential ringworm outbreak, is as solid as an ensemble comedy can get. There’s a beautiful thing about sitcoms, where the more you get to know the characters, the better—and funnier—they get. That’s certainly true across the board in Abbott Elementary, and these early episodes make the most of every key character.

The writing here is sharp as ever, with Brunson and her team possessing a clear understanding that the show is never sharper than when the whole cast gets to play off of one another.

Lisa Ann Walter weaves every line reading into gold as the tough-exteriored yet loving second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti. Janine’s bestie Jacob (Chris Pefretti) is still navigating his life as a single gay man, and his nervous energy plays off his colleagues perfectly, while kindergarten veteran Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) gets more delightful with each passing episode.

Last season’s MVP, principal Ava Coleman (a perfect Janelle James) still gets the best lines, particularly in her shock over a white family coming to the school. Her tone-deaf attitude plays beautifully off of Janine and Gregory’s super serious approaches to their work.

While the school hijinks always provide plenty of laughs, it's the human element of Abbott Elementary that’s always been strongest. Thankfully, Season 4 understands that well, keeping the character dynamics at the forefront of every gag. This is a show that respects the heck out of its characters, just as the writers clearly show reverence for the world of teaching. There are few experiences more joyful and satisfying than watching Abbott Elementary, and Season 4 keeps that feeling going strong.