Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Industry News
‘Abbott Elementary’ Skewers the Nonsense of Book Banning
DOWN WITH THE PTA
The PTA wants “The Sassy Wizard Kid” off library bookshelves, sending the school’s staff into a tailspin.
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
Published
Mar. 6 2025
2:52PM EST
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/ABC
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Celebrity
Stars of Iconic ’80s Romcom Did Actually Sleep Together
Kenneal Patterson
Reviews
‘Eephus’: This New Baseball Movie Is an Instant Sports Classic
Nick Schager
Celebrity
Pete Davidson Gave Estranged ‘SNL’ Pal a $20K Watch to End Feud
Janna Brancolini
Reviews
‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Goes Out in Filthy, Raunchy Glory
Nick Schager
Celebrity
Drew Barrymore Uses Meghan’s New Name on Her TV Show
Nandika Chatterjee