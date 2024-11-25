Alec Baldwin Opens Up About How ‘Rust’ Shooting ‘Traumatized’ Wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin is speaking about how the fatal shooting on set of his film, Rust, affected his family for the first time since the film’s premiere last week.

In an interview with Variety at the Torino Film Festival, Baldwin said that he hasn’t seen the final cut of the film and doesn’t plan to after the movie’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was killed on set in 2021.

“This is obviously the most difficult thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life,” he said.

Hutchins was shot and killed with a prop gun handled by Baldwin, who was charged and cleared of involuntary manslaughter in her death. Baldwin revealed the trial took a toll on his wife, Hilaria.

“Beyond the victims themselves, the thing that most pains me is what it did to my wife. My wife has been very, very traumatized from this,” Baldwin said. “There has been a lot of pain. When you are married to somebody and everything was going fairly well and we had seven kids … and the floor falls out. It’s very frightening and very disturbing.”

After years of delays, Rust premiered for the first time at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland last week. Baldwin was not invited to the festival, organizers told Variety.

“And we are trying to get the wind in our sails, to get away from this stuff,” Baldwin said. “Because the film doesn’t stand by itself. It’s always going to be overshadowed by this.”

Rust currently doesn’t have a theatrical release date. While Baldwin has kept a lower profile since the shooting, he has made two guest appearances on Saturday Night Live recently as Fox News host Bret Baier and Robert Kennedy Jr.

Baldwin and his family will also star in the upcoming family reality series “The Baldwins,” which is expected to be released in January.

