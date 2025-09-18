Alec Baldwin’s Wife Reveals He Gave ‘Notes’ for ‘DWTS’ Debut

Dancing with the Stars contestant and former dancer Hilaria Baldwin revealed her actor husband Alec Baldwin gave her tips to improve her dancing.

“He always has notes,” Hilaria told the New York Post after the premiere episode of the show’s 34th season. “Always notes!”

Hilaria Baldwin paired with Gleb Savchenko for the 34th season of 'Dancing With the Stars'. Eric McCandless/Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

According to Hilaria, her husband of over 12 years has been more than supportive of her involvement on DWTS, showing up to rehearsals and encouraging her to take on the challenge.

“It’s almost like he would have been the one campaigning for me, and I was like, ‘That’s crazy, I can’t do that. I’m a mom of seven. I broke my hip. I can’t do that,’” she said. “He and everybody who called in to Dancing With the Stars to recommend me and everybody here in the Dancing With the Stars family, that’s who got me here.”

Her dance partner Gleb Savchenko, 42, echoed this sentiment during the Post interview.

“I was starstruck. I was like, ‘Oh my God, a dream come true. I need some acting lessons.’ It was amazing,” Savchenko gushed. “Such a cool guy, so supportive. He came to our rehearsals a couple of times. We danced together. He gave us some notes, too.”

Hilaria said Alec, whom she married in 2012, is supportive of her 'Dancing with the Stars' stint. Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

For their first DWTS performance, the pair danced a steamy Cha Cha to Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

During the performance the camera panned to Alec in the audience, and viewers were quick to point out his stone-faced reaction to the intimate dance.

“We speak the same language... Hilaria understands me perfectly,“ Savchenko said, describing the pair’s chemistry on the dance floor. ”It’s like flying a rocket ship to the moon with her, you know, it’s smooth and fast and the connection is there, it’s just perfect, dream come true.”

Hilaria frequently takes to social media to post videos of her dancing with her DWTS partner, along with humorous reels where she and Savchenko receive dancing tips from Alec.

Hilaria’s previous dancing videos on social media also helped her get noticed for the show.

“The true story is, I am new to TikTok,” she revealed. “I’ve only been on it for a handful of months, so I was trying to understand it.”

Hilaria Baldwin revealed she had to uproot all seven of her kids from New York City to Los Angeles to film 'Dancing with the Stars.' Sonia Moskowitz/Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Hilaria said she made Alec participate in the dance videos with her “as most wives do,” before DWTS contacted her to join the show. “And then, like a few days before, they call me and they’re like, ‘Do you want to do this?’”