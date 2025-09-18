Celebrity

Alec Baldwin’s Wife Reveals He Gave ‘Notes’ for ‘DWTS’ Debut

Hilaria Baldwin has joined the famous dancing show for the 34th season.

Gleb Savchenko and Hilaria Baldwin on Dancing With the Stars.
Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars contestant and former dancer Hilaria Baldwin revealed her actor husband Alec Baldwin gave her tips to improve her dancing.

“He always has notes,” Hilaria told the New York Post after the premiere episode of the show’s 34th season. “Always notes!”

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Premiere" (3401) - "Dancing with the Stars" returns for its 20th anniversary. Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, the ballroom welcomes 14 new celebrities for their first live performance. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, HILARIA BALDWIN, GLEB SAVCHENKO
Hilaria Baldwin paired with Gleb Savchenko for the 34th season of 'Dancing With the Stars'. Eric McCandless/Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

According to Hilaria, her husband of over 12 years has been more than supportive of her involvement on DWTS, showing up to rehearsals and encouraging her to take on the challenge.

“It’s almost like he would have been the one campaigning for me, and I was like, ‘That’s crazy, I can’t do that. I’m a mom of seven. I broke my hip. I can’t do that,’” she said. “He and everybody who called in to Dancing With the Stars to recommend me and everybody here in the Dancing With the Stars family, that’s who got me here.”

Her dance partner Gleb Savchenko, 42, echoed this sentiment during the Post interview.

“I was starstruck. I was like, ‘Oh my God, a dream come true. I need some acting lessons.’ It was amazing,” Savchenko gushed. “Such a cool guy, so supportive. He came to our rehearsals a couple of times. We danced together. He gave us some notes, too.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: (L-R) Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2025 Gotham Television Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on June 02, 2025 in New York City.
Hilaria said Alec, whom she married in 2012, is supportive of her 'Dancing with the Stars' stint. Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

For their first DWTS performance, the pair danced a steamy Cha Cha to Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

During the performance the camera panned to Alec in the audience, and viewers were quick to point out his stone-faced reaction to the intimate dance.

“We speak the same language... Hilaria understands me perfectly,“ Savchenko said, describing the pair’s chemistry on the dance floor. ”It’s like flying a rocket ship to the moon with her, you know, it’s smooth and fast and the connection is there, it’s just perfect, dream come true.”

Hilaria frequently takes to social media to post videos of her dancing with her DWTS partner, along with humorous reels where she and Savchenko receive dancing tips from Alec.

Hilaria’s previous dancing videos on social media also helped her get noticed for the show.

“The true story is, I am new to TikTok,” she revealed. “I’ve only been on it for a handful of months, so I was trying to understand it.”

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 7: Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their children (L-R) Ilaria Baldwin, Eduardo Baldwin, Leonardo Baldwin, Maria Lucia Baldwin, Romeo Baldwin, Rafael Baldwin and Carmen Baldwin attend the Chairman's Reception at the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2023 in East Hampton, New York.
Hilaria Baldwin revealed she had to uproot all seven of her kids from New York City to Los Angeles to film 'Dancing with the Stars.' Sonia Moskowitz/Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Hilaria said she made Alec participate in the dance videos with her “as most wives do,” before DWTS contacted her to join the show. “And then, like a few days before, they call me and they’re like, ‘Do you want to do this?’”

Upon receiving the offer, Hilaria expressed she was initially skeptical as she would have to uproot her seven kids from New York City to Los Angeles. But despite the cross-country relocation, Hilaria shared she was “very grateful because it’s a dream come true.”

