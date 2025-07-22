Alison Brie Calls BS on Dave Franco’s Childhood Celeb Crush

Alison Brie called out her husband Dave Franco for declaring his childhood crush was Helen Mirren.

“This is bulls---! We all love Helen Mirren,” Brie said sitting across from Franco on the latest installment of the YouTube series “Hot Ones Versus,” but, “I’m sorry, no.”

The question the Hollywood couple quibbled over was part of a trivia game on the interview series that punishes wrong answers with a super-spicy “death wing.” Before the disagreement, Franco read the cue card, “Who was my first childhood celebrity crush?” and scribbled on the provided white board as Brie asked for hints.

English actress Helen Mirren, circa 1970. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

“Is it someone who’s still around?” she asked, as Franco assured her, “They will always be iconic.” After asking if the person was “an actor,” she inexplicably still guessed “Jessica Rabbit.” It was “not a bad guess” apparently, Franco said, before flipping his board to reveal he’d written the name Jennifer Love Hewitt and crossed it out to write Helen Mirren’s.

“Helen Mirren was your first childhood crush?!” she asked incredulously, “From what? What would you have seen Helen Mirren in when you were a kid?” Franco admittedly couldn’t name a project of Mirren’s from back when, prompting Brie to call his bluff. Granted, Franco was born 15 years after the height of Mirren’s early stardom.

“It was Jennifer Love Hewitt. And we all know that you were like, ‘What are you waiting for?!’ she said reenacting Hewitt’s iconic scene from 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, arms outstretched.

1995: American actress Jennifer Love Hewitt (Photo by BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images) BSR Entertainment/Gentle Look via Getty Images

Franco didn’t deny that Hewitt’s name was in the running but insisted that Mirren was “like James Dean, just iconic for being the person that they are!” Brie shot back, “This is bulls--t,” and Franco conceded a bit, offering to partake in the “death wing” with his wife for not getting the hard-to-guess answer right.

Franco and Brie have been busy promoting their upcoming horror film Together, which they both star in and produced. The pair married in 2017.

In addition to testing the couple’s knowledge of one another, their “Hot Ones” appearance also challenged them to comment on one another’s professional work, with Franco having to rank four of his wife’s acting roles from best to worst on the very first question, to avoid having to eat a spicy wing. “Community—number one... Mad Men. Glow. BoJack. And to put BoJack fourth hurts me,” Franco said, seemingly relieved to be done having to answer the question and qualifying it several times.