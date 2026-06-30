Angelina Jolie Drops Shock Dating Revelation After Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie says she hasn’t dated since her split with Brad Pitt.

The A-List actress, frequently cited as the world’s most beautiful woman, revealed that she has not dated since 2016, when she and Pitt ended their relationship.

“To be candid, I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago,” Jolie said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I’m focusing on my children, my family.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had a messy split after more than a decade as the world’s most glamorous couple.

Jolie and Pitt were together for more than a decade in a very public relationship that began when they co-starred in the 2005 action movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, sparking accusations that Jolie had ended Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston.

The couple, known as “Brangelina,” eventually married in 2014 but separated just two years later. Their divorce became a bitter, messy affair.

Pitt, 62, has been dating 33-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon for four years.

Prior to her marriage to Pitt, Jolie, 51, was married to Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton.

The couple’s legal battle over a winery in France drags on.

The Academy Award winner rarely comments on her personal life, but her confession follows tidbits Jolie has sprinkled into interviews during the press tour for her new movie Couture.

In conversation with Variety earlier this month, she said she had lost her “fighting spirit” following her divorce, but is regaining it. Jolie credited her children with helping her revive versions of her old self. “I lost it for a bit. I got kind of taken down a little bit, and it’s coming back in large part thanks to my children, who are now older, and encouraging it,” she explained.

Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, Knox, 17, and Vivienne, 17. Several of their children have publicly distanced themselves from their father, dropping the “Pitt” from their hyphenated last names.

Pax Thien Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie, and Maddox Chivan Jolie attend the “Maria” Premiere in 2024. Joy Malone/WireImage

“My kids are almost all 18, so now they want to see me traveling the world, they want me to get out and do things,” Jolie told Variety. “They know me more than anybody, and they still like me, which says a lot,” she added, just days after news broke that their eldest son, Maddox, had filed a legal petition to change his name simply to “Jolie.”

Jolie echoed this statement about her children to Yahoo, saying she is learning to live again with their support.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their children, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt in 2014. GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“I’m discovering something now that my daughters are older. They’re talking to me as young women, and I’m seeing what I want for them. I’m seeing what I don’t want them to lose and what I want them to hold on to. And it’s kind of reminding me what I may have lost,” she said.

“Things are changing, but in a way I didn’t expect. It doesn’t feel like I’m 51 and starting to think of being older. I’m thinking I have to live again. Be free again,” she said. “In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit.”

The actress said her children are “bringing me back to my old self.”

“I think they kind of want me now to not just be ‘Mom.’ There’s a different room for me to be that woman again, that’s not just a mom.”